Officer, civilians hospitalized after police chase and crash

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on Central Avenue in Colonie.

Police say the incident unfolded at Colonie Center when the suspect was seen wearing a ski mask and trying to break into cars. When police spotted him, they say he hopped into a stolen Chevy S10 pickup truck and took off.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Tyrone Taylor fled west on Central Avenue toward Schenectady, according to police.

.@colonie_police say 20-year-old Tyrone Taylor led them on a chase hitting police cruisers, civilian cars, sending three people to the hospital including an officer. He's charged with reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing police and resisting arrest among other charges. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/IHbsTniIgM — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) December 24, 2019

During the chase police say Taylor hit at least five cars in traffic and an additional three police cruisers as well.

Police say they called off the pursuit when the suspect got onto I-90 in Rotterdam after the chase took them through parts of Schenectady County.

Police eventually caught up with the suspect about two hours later, once again leading police on a chase up Central avenue, eventually crashing into a telephone pole by Fuller Road.

Two people involved in one of the crashes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and a Colonie Police officer was also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained while trying to take Taylor into custody.

Colonie Police say Taylor had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, and was on parole for a robbery.

Police say they charged Taylor tonight with:

Criminal possession of stolen property, for the stolen truck

Reckless endangerment, for endangering the public with his conduct

Criminal mischief, for damaging the other vehicles

Unlawfully fleeing police, for leading them on the chase

Resisting arrest