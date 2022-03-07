ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An officer with the Anderson Police Department was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being dragged by a car in Anderson.

Anderson Police confirmed the officer was taken to the emergency room Sunday night.

APD said police were responding to a welfare check at the intersection of Southwood Street and Franklin Street in Anderson around 5 p.m. When they attempted to assist the man in the intersection, he became combative and attempted to drive away while being “tangled up” with officers, police said.

The car then dragged an officer, causing injuries. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that after hearing about the incident, deputies assisted and stopped the suspect vehicle near Bell Street and River Street shortly after.

The suspect is in custody. No deputies were injured.