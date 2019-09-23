Officers vowed to take care of fallen corporal’s family, so dozens came to watch his son’s first football game

MISSION, Texas (WFLA) — After a Texas officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, his fellow men in blue vowed to take care of his family, so dozens of them showed up for his son’s first football game.
Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta was shot and killed in the line of duty in June, becoming the first Mission police officer to die in the line of duty in over 40 years, according to CNN.
After Espericueta’s death, Mission officers made a vow that they would take care of his family.
They weren’t alone.
Members of the Mission Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol agents for the Rio Grande Valley showed up for Espericueta’s son Joaquin’s first football game, where he was named honorary captain.
