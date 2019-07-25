Officials are still investigating a plane crash that killed two people

“It was a big loud bang.. it went boom,” Henry Warren, mechanic at Horne Farms said.

That’s how a mechanic who works on the farm where the plane went down described the crash.

According to the Sumter county sheriff’s office, two people died when the plane crashed into a pecan orchard just outside of Americus. Chief Deputy Eric Bryant says when they arrived on the scene, they discovered the victims.

“At this point, the investigation reveals that there appears to only two victims in this small plane crash. We’ve been working with our local airport as well as neighboring airport to secure information on what flight or what planes might’ve been moving around this morning,” Bryant said.

Bryant says right now he cannot confirm if the plane was departing from or arriving at the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport. They are still working to make out the model of the plane, but they know it was a small engine aircraft that could only carry two people.

Henry Warren was working at Horne Farms when he heard the big crash and says he immediately went to see what it was.

“It kind of scared me. I was looking to see if I see anybody out there, but I didn’t see nobody and I think off in the distance I saw probably part of a body,” Warren said.

Warren says parts of the plane were scattered all in the trees. Chief Deputy Bryant says there are several agencies working the scene, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the F.A.A, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

“We’re working with all of those agencies to identify first the plane and also unfortunately the two victims that were also in the wreckage,” Bryant said.

Bryant says crews will be working throughout the night and into the morning. Bryant says at this time they cannot determine a cause for the accident.