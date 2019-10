Officials release names of those involved in B-17 plane crash at Bradley Airport

PARIS, FRANCE (CBS News)--A civilian employee raged through Paris police headquarters with a knife Thursday, stabbing four police colleagues to death before he was shot and killed, French authorities said. The man, a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit, launched the attack in his office then moved to other parts of the large 19th century building across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Three of the people he killed were police officers, the fourth an administrator, the Paris prosecutor said. The employee who carried out the attack had worked for the city's police force since 2003 without ever arousing concerns, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said.