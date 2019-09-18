Officials: Shooting suspect barricaded inside home in Lagrange

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL)–The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene at a home where a suspect has barricaded himself inside. The home is located at 3055 West Point Roadj just south of Teaver Road.

Sgt. Stewart Smith says a shooting happened inside the home at 9:30 a.m. Following the shooting the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. The victim has been transported to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

The Childcare Network located at 3009 West Point Road was on a soft lockdown following the incident. The early learning center is located about 150 yards from the home where the shooting happened. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.