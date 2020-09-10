Ohio burglary suspect found passed out in victim’s home, police say

News

by: NBC4 Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

John M. Alexander III (Credit: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a burglary suspect found unconscious on a bedroom floor of an Ohio home has been charged.

The victim told police Wednesday he woke up around 6 a.m. and heard someone breathing heavily. He said he found the suspect on the floor.

Officers arrested 31-year-old John M. Alexander.

According to police, Alexander had a backpack containing a pair of handcuffs and multiple zip ties. Investigators say he was armed with a .22 caliber handgun.

Police said he appeared too high on narcotics to know who or where he was. He was taken to an area hospital.

Alexander was charged with felony burglary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

