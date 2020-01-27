Ohio sets aside $30 million in funding to prevent runoff into Lake Erie

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) -- U.S. authorities have released a Cuban migrant who was detained shortly after an immigration judge granted him asylum last week, the man told Border Report on Monday.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials decided to detain Rainer "Ray" Rodriguez while the federal government weighed whether to appeal the asylum ruling. The 35-year-old, who is now in South Texas, said he was put in a holding pod with about 100 other migrant men last week in a detention facility in Port Isabel, Texas.