Okaloosa County first responders save burned child

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- UPDATE: 8:30 PM: ALEA says the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, and four people are confirmed dead. It happened at about 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed four people were killed in a fatal car crash on I-65 SB at MM 37.