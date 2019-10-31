Old Cusseta Road bridge reopens after 6 years due to foundation problems

Fort Benning, Georgia (WRBL) The concrete bridge that stands over Upatoi Creek in Fort Benning is reopened after years of anticipation.

“This is a great day as far as the maneuver excellence goes with our infrastructure,” said Dawson Plummer, Brigade Commander of the 194th Armored Brigade.

Built-in 1926, the bridge was originally 497 feet long, but with new modifications, it has extended to 520 feet. Inspections were highly needed with the bridge after experts found issues with the bridge’s foundation.

“That means if you have rain, that could cause the bridge to become unstable and possibly collapse,” said Frederick S. Wolf, Chief of Engineering Division, Directorate of Public Works.

The change is a surprise for drivers. Before the improvement, folks would have to take an alternate route using highway 27 and 280.

“Now we can have two-way traffic and allows for pedestrians and bicyclists to pass on the bridge,” said Wolf.

Over the years a soldier’s training and the response time for emergency operators were effected with the bridge closure, but now that’s put to rest.

“Training we are looking about 30 minutes for emergency services now it’s 17 minutes being saved being able to get out to the field, getting out to assist our trainees and other members out here. This is the time where we are doing some major transformation in our training with a lot of modernization that we’re doing in the army so this couldn’t come at a better time,” said Plummer.”