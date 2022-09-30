COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Saturday afternoon when Ole Miss takes the field in Oxford against Kentucky, the Rebels’ helmets will have a distinctive Columbus look.

Ole Miss announced this week that the helmets will feature a pattern from Realtree, a Columbus-based outdoor apparel and video company.

Realtree CEO and foundder Bill Jordan played at Ole Miss in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s — one of Archie Manning’s receivers.

He had a lot of input from Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss athletic staff about the look the Rebels will sport this weekend.

And he helped match the helmets with a Realtree fishing pattern with powder blue jerseys.

“Well you know, it’s kind of a dream come true. In today’s world when you look around at Oregon and all of these other colleges coming with different kinds of helmets – even in the NFL,” Jordan said.

In a way this is about creating a look and aura like the University of Oregon. Ole Miss and Oregon wear equipment. And it all started during a spring meeting in Oxford.

“… We met almost two, two and a half hours in his office just thinking about all of the possibilities and what it might mean to the school,” Jordan said. “We didn’t know if it was going to work or not. But Kiffin said, when I was at Southern California, we lost kids to Oregon because of their helmets and uniforms. I want Ole Miss to become the Oregon of the South.”

There will be more of this interview on News 3 Sunday Morning beginning at 8. Jordan is Chuck Williams’ guest for the Sunday Conversation.