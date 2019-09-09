Omaha Brewing Company hosts 2019 Day of Miracle’s

It’s a day of miracles in the Chattahoochee Valley as many supporters donated funds, benefiting the Children’s hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Today workers at The Omaha Brewing Company hosted a fundraiser selling $5 koozies to customers.

Dozens of well-wishers came and enjoyed a cold beer and live band music while supporting the cause.

Every penny raised towards the project is designed to purchase a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit ambulance.

Supporters say the event a great way for strangers to come together and support children in need.

“We would not be able to provide the level of care that we do without donations. We rely so much on the generosity of our donors. So Without events like these, we would not be able to exist,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Officer Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

“There’s a tremendous outpour, this community is fantastic! Anytime you have a cause that’s so worth doing like this cause, the whole Columbus community, Fort Benning, the Chattahoochee Valley, they all come out,” Robert Lee, CFO, and Owner Omaha Brewing Company.

Brown says If you would like to donate, you can simply text P-C-R kids to 51555.