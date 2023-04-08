COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Omega Lamplighters knocked on doors at the E.E. Farley Homes apartment complex in South Columbus, greeting senior citizens with groceries and children with Easter baskets on Saturday.

The youth organization teaches young men four principles: leadership, academics, maturity and perseverance. While they spent time together, they didn’t lose sight of their purpose.

“I guess I could say my biggest takeaway was just that you should always give back to your community and just help other people, even if even if maybe you get nothing out of it,” said Omega Lamplighter, Jonathan Forte.

The students are mentored by members of the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. They mentor young men into becoming active and productive citizens within the community.

“We want to show them that there’s more,” said Marvin Broadwater Sr., the Omega Lamplighter Chairman. “Whenever you have you that are in a troubled environment, you have to show them that there’s more to the world than just that environment. And that’s what we are trying to do.”

Assistant Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick from the Columbus Police Department says she is proud of these young men and reiterated — mentorship programs are crucial for the entire community.

I came from the projects,” said Asst. Chief Dent-Fitzpatrick. “I came from Elizabeth Canty and look where I am today because somebody took time to show me how to be a productive citizen. I had both parents, too, but some people are not as fortunate.”

The chapter chose the residents of the E.E. Farley Homes because the apartment complex is named after the former Omega Psi Phi Fraternity charter member. They plan to do something for the residents every quarter.