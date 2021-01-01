On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: a Georgia Senator in quarantine, a new record high in COVID cases, and Storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch, Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue is quarantining after close contact with someone infected with coronavirus, his campaign announced Thursday just days before the Senate runoff.

Perdue entered quarantine as Georgia hits a new record-high of COVID-19 cases on the final day of 2020. Georgia reported 8,551 new cases over a 24 hour period, while Alabama reported 4,406 new cases over a one-day period.

The holiday surge of Covid-19 cases promises a dire start to 2021. Alabama is emerging as an alarming virus hot spot in the country, with mass vaccinations months away. Exhausted health care workers, including those at East Alabama Medical Center, can’t take much more as hospitals bust at the seams. They are begging the community for help with masking, social distancing, and hand washing.

In Weather, Showers and thunderstorms move into the region early with the potential for some of the storms to be strong and even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us outlined in a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather with the greatest threats being damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and an isolated tornado.

A federal judge has ruled to partially grant a preliminary injunction in a Muscogee County voting lawsuit, allowing more than 4,000 registered voters to cast provisional ballots as the Muscogee County Board of Elections investigates their mailing addresses more closely heading into the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia.

As we usher in 2021 one local business has come up with a creative way for people to say goodbye to 2020. Back That Axe Up, Axe throwing bar in downtown Columbus is hosting a kiss my Axe 2020 event for New Years Eve.

In Sports, Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson are honoring the PrepZone Performances of the Year.