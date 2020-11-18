 

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Ballot recount complete in Muscogee County, controversy between GA’s Secretary of State and a SC senator, and Columbus has a new police chief

Georgia’s ongoing election audit is sparking controversy all the way in Washington. Criticism on Capitol Hill Tuesday is growing surrounding a conversation between South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Georgia’s Secretary of State.

In Georgia, state leaders say they are still on track to finish the election audit ahead of Wednesday’s midnight deadline, but not without issue. The audit shows that 57 counties had no deviations from the original count. 21 counties had only a one vote difference. Two counties, Fayette and Floyd, had around 2,600 ballots that were not tabulated due to a memory card issue.

In Muscogee County, workers have finished the hand count of 81,000 ballots. After four days of counting the ballots one by one, workers completed the audit Tuesday morning. In order to finish so quickly, workers counted for hours each day. There were eight teams, each with one democrat and one republican to make sure the counting was fair and bipartisan.

Columbus has a new police chief, and it’s a familiar face. New Chief Freddie Blackmon has served the department in various roles for more than 34 years.



