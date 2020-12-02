On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: COVID-19 cases rise, Who gets the vaccine first, and Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks honored

COVID-19 numbers in Georgia and Alabama continue to rise. Georgia recorded 2,892 new cases over a single day today. In Alabama, cases rose by 2,014 over the past day.

With cases rising across the country, there’s also a new timeline for when vaccines might be made available and who will be first in line to get them. On Tuesday, an advisory panel recommended health care workers and nursing home residents be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available.

Georgia counties have just one more day to complete their recounts of the presidential election.

But elections workers are facing death threats. Gabriel Sterling is the voting systems manager for the Georgia Secretary of State. He had strong words for state leaders at an afternoon news conference.

It is finally December and folks are already putting up their Christmas decorations. A local Christmas tree farm is not letting the pandemic stop them from spreading some holiday cheer.

In Weather, the sun and cold morning will continue but we’ll see afternoon high readings return to the First Alert Forecast. A weak ridge builds back into the region mid-week ahead of another cold front that will make its way her on Friday.

Tuesday marks 65 years since Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery. Her act of defiance led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the modern civil rights movement. Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery is honoring Parks with a news sculpture.