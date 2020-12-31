On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: COVID-19 is straining local hospitals, Mourning a local teacher, and a Serial killer with local ties has died

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch, the man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in American history, even taking the life of a victim in Phenix City, has died. Samuel Little, who allegedly killed more than 90 women over 35 years, died Tuesday in a California hospital.

COVID-19 is putting a strain on local hospitals. Piedmont Columbus Regional and Emory-St. Francis say they have hit their max emergency room capacity and are now in emergency patient diversion.

Voter suppression or simply stopping non-residents from voting? That’s the question and it is front and center in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff races. And Muscogee County is in the middle of it.

Bad news for folks hoping to get $2,000 stimulus checks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dashed Democrats’ hopes of an up or down vote on the measure. This as parts of the country struggle with skyrocketing coronavirus cases.

Americus Police say they recovered stolen firearms and a quantity of marijuana while responding to a complaint of criminal activity on Poplar Street on Monday.

The Chattahoochee Valley community is mourning the loss of a long-time local educator. Willie Watts, Jr., who served at schools in both Columbus and Phenix City, has passed away.

In Weather, temps on Thursday will once again be above average with mornings lows in the low to mid 50’s, and highs topping out close to 70. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated showers. Late Thursday, we’ll be Weather Aware for our east Alabama counties as showers and storms are possible with a few of those being strong to severe.