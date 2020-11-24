 

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Handling crime scenes in the pandemic, A new mural downtown, and GHSA playoffs schedule changes

Columbus hit 41 homicides last Friday morning in the shooting death of Vamonte Gray on McCartha Drive and Steam Mill Road. The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says handling crime scenes like these during the pandemic has been rough and a little different.

Drug maker Astra-Zeneca is the latest to announce a Covid-19 vaccine. They join Moderna and Pfizer who recently reported that their vaccines were more than 90 percent effective. But the big question is who will get it, and when?

If you’re planning on large Thanksgiving gatherings this week, you could be putting your loved ones in danger. Alabama State Health Officer, Scott Harris, is pleading with Alabamians to avoid the traditional, big Thanksgiving get togethers.

If you’ve driven down 13th Street in downtown Columbus, you’ve probably seen the faces painted the old Regions Bank Building at the corner of Second Avenue. The mural is a collaboration between Columbus developer Chris Woodruff and Opelika street artist R.C. Hagans.

In Weather, this will be an unsettled week ahead unfortunately, considering this being a holiday week. Our next change starts from our first front arriving into the region on the day Wednesday.

In sports, after a long season that started just before Labor Day, we’ve finally made it to the first round of the GHSA playoffs, and in true 2020 fashion there’s already major schedule changes.

