On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Head Coach hired at Auburn, Trump calls for bigger stimulus checks, and a New COVID-19 treatment in Columbus

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers fired Gus Malzahn after an underwhelming 6-4 season. Tonight the search for his replacement is over. Auburn has officially hired Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

A new COVID-19 treatment is available in Columbus. It’s the same one President Trump received. WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams introduces us to Sara Katherine Parks, one of the first to receive the new treatment locally.

Tuesday, Columbus law enforcement lit up their blue lights in the hopes of bringing holiday spirit to the young Piedmont patients, who will have to remain at the hospital over the Christmas holiday.

Plains, Georgia is home to peanuts, peanut butter ice cream, and the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter. As WRBL News 3’s Blake Eason tells us, tourists travel in from all over just to get a glimpse of the former Commander and Chief and the place he calls home.

In Weather, after being above-average temperature wise once again Tuesday, we will cool down into the upper 30s tonight, with just a couple high clouds here and there across the News 3 viewing area.

President Donald Trump called on Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill, saying he wants $600 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000. Trump also granted full pardons to 15 people, including George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide, along with three former Republican lawmakers.

In Sports, WRBL News 3’s Rex Castillo introduces us to Auburn’s new coach. Plus Callaway Football and Northside Flag Football are heading for the playoffs.

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island roared back to life Sunday night as lava went shooting into air, boiling away a water lake and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere.