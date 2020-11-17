On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Presidential transition, Georgia ballot recount, and an update on the case against the Lee County DA

Monday, President-elect Joe Biden called on President Donald Trump to begin the transition process.

But the president continues to make false claims that he won the election. President-elect Joe Biden says the outgoing Trump administration’s failure to share specific plans on combating the coronavirus pandemic is stymying American businesses’ abilities to find ways to grow and survive in challenging circumstances.

Officials are inching closer to finalizing the Presidential election in Georgia, as elections workers continue the hand-counted audit of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 election.

When the State of Georgia mandated audit was ordered, Muscogee County director of Elections Nancy Boren made a decision to do it with teams of Democrats and Republicans.

It’s been a week since Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes was arrested on an eight-count indictment out of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office involving ethics, theft, and perjury allegations. Hughes has yet to release a statement to the public regarding his arrest. However, back in April, when the investigation first began, he did tell News 3 he never knowingly violated any ethical standard.

The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a teen wanted on charges connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday. Police say Leshun Demetris Brooks, age 17, is wanted on warrants for False Statements and for Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal.

For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world. Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study.

In weather news, there will be a dry cool front coming out of the mid-West and it’ll just continue to bring cooler air and more sunshine in this extended forecast. Sunday a front rolls through early next week bringing in a more unsettled pattern but not a washout.