On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Thanksgiving turkey theft, Black Friday in the pandemic, and a LaGrange legend takes to the ice

Imagine smoking over a dozen turkeys all night to be given out to community heroes,

and suddenly you find they’ve been stolen. That’s the dilemma a small business in East Alabama found themselves in Thursday morning.

2020 has been a year like no other. As a result, some folks may find it difficult to have a thankful heart this Thanksgiving. That’s not the case for Keith Myers. The retired Columbus veterinarian is simply thankful to be alive.

As millions of Americans gathered for Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In the past 24 hours, Georgia has recorded 2,946 new cases. In Alabama, 2,639 new cases have been recorded Thursday.

Hard hit retailers are banking on Black Friday more than ever this year. But you can expect a very different Black Friday this year. Due to COVID-19, many stores will be operating differently, allowing a limited number of shoppers inside at once, offering curbside service, and selling merchandise entirely online.

Thanksgiving is over, which means it’s time to break out the Christmas lights and ice skates. One LaGrange woman proves you can get out on the ice at any age.

In Weather, the big story is going to be the rainfall through Monday morning. Anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain expected, and higher amounts as you go southwestward into southern Alabama.

In Sports, an overtime win for Auburn basketball and our Athletes of the Week.