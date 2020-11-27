 

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Thanksgiving turkey theft, Black Friday in the pandemic, and a LaGrange legend takes to the ice

News
Posted: / Updated:

Imagine smoking over a dozen turkeys all night to be given out to community heroes,
and suddenly you find they’ve been stolen. That’s the dilemma a small business in East Alabama found themselves in Thursday morning.

2020 has been a year like no other. As a result, some folks may find it difficult to have a thankful heart this Thanksgiving. That’s not the case for Keith Myers. The retired Columbus veterinarian is simply thankful to be alive.

As millions of Americans gathered for Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In the past 24 hours, Georgia has recorded 2,946 new cases. In Alabama, 2,639 new cases have been recorded Thursday.

Hard hit retailers are banking on Black Friday more than ever this year. But you can expect a very different Black Friday this year. Due to COVID-19, many stores will be operating differently, allowing a limited number of shoppers inside at once, offering curbside service, and selling merchandise entirely online.

Thanksgiving is over, which means it’s time to break out the Christmas lights and ice skates. One LaGrange woman proves you can get out on the ice at any age.

In Weather, the big story is going to be the rainfall through Monday morning. Anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain expected, and higher amounts as you go southwestward into southern Alabama.

In Sports, an overtime win for Auburn basketball and our Athletes of the Week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 57°
Areas of fog early, then cloudy
Areas of fog early, then cloudy 20% 72° 57°

Friday

74° / 58°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 74° 58°

Saturday

69° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 69° 53°

Sunday

62° / 47°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 62° 47°

Monday

50° / 29°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 50° 29°

Tuesday

47° / 25°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 47° 25°

Wednesday

55° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

10 PM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

11 PM
Showers
40%
61°

61°

12 AM
Showers
50%
61°

61°

1 AM
Showers
50%
61°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss