UPDATE (9:30 p.m): Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that one person has died from a gunshot wound.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives have arrived on scene.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Several Columbus police officers are working an apparent crime scene in the 1100 block of Farr Road.

Officers have taped off an area with crime scene tape.

News 3 is working to gather more details.

We will update you online and on air as they become available.