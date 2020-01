COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Upatoi Ridge.

Deputy Coroner Charles Newton says 21-year-old Cross Henderson died at the Piedmont Regional Trauma Center after he was shot in his lower back.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 1 a.m.

This incident was the third shooting in less than 24 hours.

News 3 is awaiting more details in this case. So far, no suspects have been arrested.