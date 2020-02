RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police and Fire and EMS are on scene of a deadly car accident on Hwy 431 South, close to South Seale Road and Dairy Road.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. has confirmed one fatality.

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the crash. The area is currently blocked off.

Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available.