One dead, one wounded in suspected drive-by shooting in Tuskegee



TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people have been detained after an apparent drive-by shooting kills one person and injures another Saturday night in Tuskegee.

Chief of Police Loyd Jenkins tells News 3 the shooting happened around 11:40 along Davison Street. The victim is in his mid-20’s, and his name is not being released until all

of his family can be notified. A second person was wounded, the severity of their condition unknown.

Chief Jenkins says several persons of interest have been detained as investigators work to figure out what happened. Charges are anticipated.

News 3 will keep you updated.