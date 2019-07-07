One killed in South Carolina Walmart Shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/CBS)- One person was killed and another taken into custody after a shooting in South Carolina on Friday.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were called to a Walmart, and arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That man was later pronounced dead.

Deputies got a description of the suspect and took him into custody a short distance away. Officials said the two were familiar with each other and said the shooting was the result of a dispute.