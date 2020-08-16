One local Pastor gives back to those in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- One local pastor in South Columbus has made it a priority to instill healthcare in their community, so he hosted a free COVID-19 testing site on Saturday morning.

Christopher and Jennifer McCall, the Pastor and first lady of Macedonia Baptist Church, partnered with Valley Healthcare for the event.

Residents were able to go through the drive through testing site, and some were accepted as walk-ins.

Pastor McCall tells News 3 this is an important action to take because he feels that it is his mission to help those on the less fortunate side of town.

“Well I’m doing it because I see the need for it here in the community, of course you know being on the South side of Columbus a lot of times we get over looked. We don’t have the means that other neighborhoods have, and the need is great for the South side of Columbus. We just feel that we wanted to ensure that everyone got tested, and everyone had the privilege of being tested,” said Pastor McCall.

McCall tells News 3 he encourages all residents to get tested as the Global Pandemic continues to spread throughout the nation.

