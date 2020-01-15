One man arrested after police search “Hot Spots” in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested after police recovered drugs in Holyoke Monday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News 38-year-old Noel Garcia-Muriel of Springfield was arrested after officers checked a “Hot Spot” on 298 Elm Street.

Albert said Garcia-Muriel was inside the hallway and ran through an apartment when he was approached by officers. Detectives were able to corner him on a second floor rear porch and took him into custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday.

Garcia-Muriel is charged with the following:

Trespass

B & E for a misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of a Class B Substance (cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute – Class B (crack cocaine)

Albert said due to recent shootings in Holyoke, police have conducted checks of numerous “Hot Spots” known as areas of increased criminal activities by street gangs including drug trafficking and sales as well as violent activities such as robberies, assaults, and handgun crimes.