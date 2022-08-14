COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL) – A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Saturday night. A truck crashed into an apartment building in the 1-thousand block of Boxwood Blvd., causing the building to catch on fire.

Columbus Police were called to the scene at 10 p.m. Muscogee Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced the driver, 44-year-old Jerry Walton, dead at 10:45 p.m.

Bryan says the truck was entirely inside the apartment when he arrived on scene. A tow truck pulled the burnt truck from the building and officials were able to remove the body. Bryan says the body was charred beyond facial recognition, however, he conducted an external examination on the body and says he believes there was an entry wound on the top side of Walton’s skull.

Detectives from the Bureau of Investigative Services responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Walton’s body was transported to the county morgue and will go for autopsy at the GBI crime lab in Decatur.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Moyer at 706-225-4435 or the homicide line at 706-225-3161.

You can provide Anonymous tips at 706-653-3188.