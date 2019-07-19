One month missing: Georgia man’s family, police continue the search for answers

Savannah, Ga (WSAV)- It’s been over a month now since 79-year-old Joseph Taylor was last seen by his family in Savannah.

They are still desperately searching for their father and grandfather – and Savannah police say Mr. Taylor may have been seen sighted just a few days ago in Augusta.

Mr. Taylor’s family say he suffers from dementia. They last spoke with him on June 16th which was Father’s Day. A few days later, his pickup was found near Millen. Savannah police say a search in Millen turned up nothing. They do say there was a possible sighting of Mr. Taylor on Monday in Augusta. They’re hoping word will go out.

“We are using the Augusta Police Department to help us follow up with that and see if we can find any validity to it, but if anybody has seen him in that area – obviously, we need them to call in and say they’ve seen him or somebody they believe to be him,” said Sgt. Tiffany Taylor of the Savannah Police Department.

“And we just ask that you all keep him in your prayers, you know he’s a very special man, not just a father and a grandfather but a special individual and we love him so much. It’s like I know he wouldn’t want to go through this alone and we’re trying to find him,” said Lillian Taylor, daughter of Mr. Taylor.

If you think you may have seen Mr. Taylor, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.