COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — What do the Midterm election results in Georgia mean?

And two things stood out Tuesday night, First, Governor Brian Kemp made a statement that was heard beyond the Georgia state line.

Second, the new norm in Georgia Senate races is they go into overtime.

Consider how Kemp started his victory speech in the wake of a 7-percentage-point win over Stacey Abrams.

“Thank y’all so much,” he told the boisterous crowd. “It looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated.”

Scott Buchanan, a Georgia College and State University political scientist, says there is little doubt who Kemp’s remarks were aimed at.

“He was talking to Donald Trump – pure and simple – is who he was talking to,” Buchanan said. “Because lest we forget earlier this year, Donald Trump made an off-the-cuff remark that it would be better if Stacey Abrams had won in 2018. So, that was a clear shot across the bow at Donald Trump.”

Kemp got more than 2.1 million votes Tuesday. More than anyone else on the Midterm ballot and turned back Democrat Abrams for the second time in four years.

Now, take a look at the numbers in the Georgia U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Unofficial results show Warnock won by about 35,000 votes, but it was not enough to avoid a runoff. And it was more than 200,000 votes short of Kemp’s total.

“We always knew that this race would be close,” Warnock said at it election night gathering. “… And, so that’s where we are.”

Walker made a reference to the movie Talladega Nights.

“I am like Rickey Bobby. I don’t come to lose,” Walker said. “And I told you he’s going to be tough to beat. He’s going to be tough to beat, but let me tell you what, he’s got the wrong Georgia here, don’t he?”

Handicapping the runoff will not be easy, Buchanan said.

“I think it’s going to be tougher for Walker,” Buchanan said. “Because as you just mentioned, you won’t have Brian Kemp on the ballot to bring Republicans to the polls. … … If we get in a runoff, Warnock can’t just assume that it’s mine because he’s got to get his supporters back out to the polls. But I would say it leans toward Warnock, but at the same time, I would put absolutely no money on that.”