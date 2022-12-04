PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified.

John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL.

Phenix City authorities have not identified either victim, but Dr. Burkus tells WRBL he has been in contact with police since being notified before 5 pm. Saturday.

Charlotte

John Burkus of Columbus his dog, Charlotte, a lab mix, was along the Phenix City Riverwalk when he walked up on a shooting, Dr. Burkus said.

His parents say John was an avid outdoorsman and regular user of the riverwalk on both sides of the Chattahoochee River.

The dog ran away to the north and was not found until Sunday morning.

Dr. Burkus said he had talked to his son before he went to walk Charlotte and they were planning to watch college football together later in the afternoon.

The Burkus family released the following statement to WRBL: “John was our first-born son, paving the way for his brothers. His intensity for life was only matched by the way he loved his family and friends.”

The man police say is “a person of interest” in Saturday’s Phenix City Riverwalk shooting.

Late Saturday, Phenix City Police put out a photo alert that they wanted to talk to a black man who was “a person of interest” in the shooting and was seen in the area at the time of the offense.

There was no immediate word Sunday morning if that person had been notified.