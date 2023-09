COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One person is dead and another person is injured after two late night shootings, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL 21-year-old Javon Cherrl Smith was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday after being shot at Wilson apartments.

Police say another person was shot in the 3300 block of North Lumpkin Road. No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

