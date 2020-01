AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is accused of hitting a transgender woman multiple times with a gun before she wrestled it away from him, hid it and called police, according to the Austin Police Department.

The victim said Jeffrey Pace, who she'd known for about four months, had called her that night and asked her if she wanted to come over. He told her he was taking "shrooms," or psilocybin mushrooms, according to the affidavit, and although he had hired her as an escort in the past, she told police she just expected to go to his home in the 2900 block of East Third Street to hang out.