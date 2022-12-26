COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26.

Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus.

We are investigating a shooting in the area of Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue. One person injured. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) December 27, 2022

No further details are available.