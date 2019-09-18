One person injured when rollover crash lands in Lee Co. church cemetery

News
Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – One person has been injured in a rollover crash that ended in a Lee County church cemetery.

Alabama Troopers responded to the single vehicle crash Wednesday morning around 8:30 along Lee Road 166.

It appears the vehicle flipped several times, crashed through a fence and landed in the cemetery at Providence Baptist Church.

Troopers say one person was injured in the crash. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time.

News 3 will update with information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss