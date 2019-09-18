One person injured when rollover crash lands in Lee Co. church cemetery

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – One person has been injured in a rollover crash that ended in a Lee County church cemetery.

Alabama Troopers responded to the single vehicle crash Wednesday morning around 8:30 along Lee Road 166.

It appears the vehicle flipped several times, crashed through a fence and landed in the cemetery at Providence Baptist Church.

Troopers say one person was injured in the crash. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time.

News 3 will update with information when it becomes available.