One person shot, one in custody after shooting outside Auburn gas station

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A person of interest is in custody after a shooting left another person injured Thursday night outside an Auburn gas station.

Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart confirms a shooting investigation is underway outside the Murphy USA gas station along with South college in Auburn. Shots fired call was received by 911 dispatch around 6:15 PM central time.

Stewart confirms one person was injured in the shooting and has been transported to the hospital, and a person of interest is in custody. Stewart says there is no threat to the community at this time.

Meanwhile, investigators have the gas station surrounded with yellow crime scene tape, and several evidence placards are on the street as the investigation is ongoing. Two vehicles were also shot in the gunfire.

News 3 will update you as additional details become available.