COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Saturday afternoon in Oakland Park bullets were flying, five people were shot and one man died.

Mike Scott, 54, was a lifelong friend of Joe Williams, a 55-year-old man shot to death on Diane Avenue over the weekend.

Scott was willing to talk because he says somebody has to speak out about the violence gripping his neighborhood – and our community.

“It was the bloodiest day in the history of Oakland Park,” Scott told News 3.

Oakland Park is a historic neighborhood that was built out in the 1960s as soldiers and their families reported to Fort Benning duering the Vietnam buildup.

There was two shootings blocks and hours part. Joe Williams and two others were shot on Diane Avenue in the afternoon and Williams died in a Columbus hospital early Sunday morning. About two hours later there was a shooting on Wise Street. Police say two more people were shot.

There was another Oakland Park shooting Tuesday. Police say shots were fired into a Rice Street residence. No injuries were reported.

Scott says it’s all senseless. And his friend did not deserve to be caught in the fire.

“Joe Williams was the kind of guy we grew up together from kindergarten,” Scott said. “He never bothered anybody. I have never seen him get into a fight before.”

But Scott said that Williams’ death will serve a greater purpose.

“An innocent man is dead so we all can see what’s going on in these streets, and we need some type of way and some kind of help and some parents need to step up so we can stop these kids from what’s going on,” Scott said.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Scott was with his friend.

“He was sitting in that chair right there beside me,” Scott said. “He happened to go get his truck to help move this lawnmower into a neighbor’s yard. As he got out of the truck, to speak to a friend, he got hit immediately. The guy jumped out, a little guy.”

The gunfire broke the neighborhood silence.

“ARs. The little small ones, the little ones,” Scott said of the style of weapon used. “That’s all they do … You don’t have to aim. All you have to do is let it go.”

Scott has lived in Oakland Park for more than a decade. His mother lived in Oakland Park 35 years before her passing.

“Oakland Park was one of the best neighborhoods in Columbus, Ga., at one time,” he said. “You got people living out here who have been out here 30-40-50 years. That’s how long they have been paying on their homes. And now, they are afraid to come outside. A lot of them are moving now because they are afraid of the violence that is corrupting out here in these streets.”

Ask Scott why he’s speaking now, and he explains. And part of that explanation has to do with the book on the table beside him.

“I am a true man of God. Everybody knows who I am,” he said. “I played basketball in this city. But I am not afraid because I don’t bother anybody. I am not a target either. But I could have been Joe. I could have been the one hit because I go across to my neighbors’ houses and things. I am not afraid to talk because I have got Christ in me. And I know once he’s in me, he’s going to protect me.”

