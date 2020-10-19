One week into advance voting, more than 23,000 voters have cast ballots in Muscogee County

After one of week of in-person advance and absentee voting in Muscogee County, 23,772 voters have already cast their ballots in the November 3rd General Election.

According to information provided by Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren:

— 11,199 voters have cast ballots in person at the two advance voting sites. 9,063 people have voted at the City Services Center on Macon Road since Monday, October 12th. 2,136 people have voted since Friday, October 16th at the Trade Center downtown.

The wait in lines the first two days at the City Services Center were as long as five hours. By the time the Trade Center opened on Friday, waits were 30 minutes or less. The Trade Center was opened early thanks to a $200,000 grant from former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Boren has predicted a record turnout of more than 90 percent of the county’s 137,000 registered voters.

— 12,573 absentee ballots have been returned to the Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Office.

— 31,612 absentee ballots have been issued. Of those, the 12,573 have been returned and another 1,880 have been voided so the voter could cast the ballot in person.

If a person has requested an absentee ballot, as long as they have not returned it, they can vote in person. Elections officials request that you bring the absentee ballot with you to the polls.

Starting Monday, October 19th, a third in-person advance voting site will open at the Shirley Winston Recreation Center off Steam Mill Road. That site is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 30th. Those sites will be open on the weekend.

On Sunday, October 25th, two more in-person advance voting sites will open. The Civic Center ice rink will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Health Department – the former Virginia College building on Veterans Parkway – will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On election day, November 3rd, there will be 25 precincts open throughout the county.