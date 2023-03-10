COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s been nearly two months since storms ripped through several counties in Georgia and Alabama, leaving folks without a home.

According to FEMA, the deadline for property owners to apply for assistance is quickly approaching. Since the storms, federal disaster relief has been a top priority. FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Association opened recovery centers in several counties including Troup and Meriwether.

For those who were affected by the storms and are still looking for federal aid, the last day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, March 20, 2023.

The last day to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA is three days earlier on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Here are the ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance before the deadline:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in many languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily . Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

To apply for an SBA disaster loan for property damage by the deadline, or to download applications, click here. You may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov to have a loan application mailed to you.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services. You may also apply or leave your loan application with an SBA representative at one of their five Business Recovery Centers. Click here for the locations of the centers.

You may mail completed SBA paper loan applications to:

U.S. Small Business Administration,

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155

For the latest information on Georgia’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4685.