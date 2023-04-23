COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, a high speed chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 17th Street and 10th Avenue on Sunday afternoon. The crash resulted in one death.

Bryan says, the driver involved in the high speed chase rear-ended a Buick SUV. Veronica Shipp, 46, was an innocent passenger in the Buick and was killed in the crash.

The Columbus Police Department blocked off 10th Avenue from Linwood Boulevard to 18th Street with crime scene tape.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the scene.