Oneonta mother indicted in Alabaster train crash death of 4-year-old daughter

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE Feb. 7, 2019 —

A grand jury has indicted an Oneonta mother in a DUI crash that took the life of her 4-year-old daughter.

Amy Silver is facing several charges, including reckless murder. Investigators say she was involved in a crash with a train inh 2018 on Fulton Road in Alabaster. Silver was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance at the time of the crash, court records show.

Alabaster Police detective Josh Rauch says 43-year-old Amy Reeves Silver of Oneonta has been charged with reckless murder in the death of 4-year-old Sharon Smith.

Smith was killed just before midnight on July 30, 2018 when she was a passenger in a vehicle reportedly driven by her mother that collided with a train at the crossing on Fulton Springs Road and County Road 26 near the quarry.

Silver is charged with reckless murder, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second, driving under the influence and disregarding a railroad warning device, Rauch says.

Silver was taken into custody in Blount County. She is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $154,000 bond.