Onion chopper recalled; 137 injuries reported

Mueller Austria is recalling about 106,000 of its Onion Chopper Pro because the product’s locking tab can detach from the rest of the unit during use, causing hands and fingers to slide into the blades.

The company reports 266 incidents of the tab breaking, resulting in 137 laceration injuries to the hands and fingers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled onion choppers and contact Mueller Austria for a free replacement model with a newly-designed locking tab.

This recall involves models of the Mueller Austria Onion Chopper Pro, model number M-700. The gray and green choppers come with two stainless steel discs, 4-cup clear container and cleaning brush. Only onion choppers that have a locking tab that can be pushed towards the blades in order to properly lock into place are included in this recall. The Mueller Austria logo is printed on the side of the chopper. The model number is located on the product itself or on the chopper’s packaging.

The onion choppers were sold online at Amazon.com from September 2016 through July 2020 for about $20.

Mueller Austria toll-free at 888-990-9066 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.muellerdirect.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.

The product was made in Hong Kong.