 

Online petition to move Halloween to another day gaining traction

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

File Photo

(CNN Newsource) – Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that Halloween be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was launched on change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association. The group said such a move would make celebrating Halloween safer and less stressful.

As of Thursday evening, more than 63,000 people had signed the petition.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallows’ Eve, which started as a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 61° 50°

Friday

78° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 78° 52°

Saturday

80° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 80° 54°

Sunday

84° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 84° 59°

Monday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 86° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 84° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
1%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
2%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

5 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
4%
51°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
53°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories