Online petition to move Halloween to another day gaining traction

(CNN Newsource) – Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that Halloween be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was launched on change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association. The group said such a move would make celebrating Halloween safer and less stressful.

As of Thursday evening, more than 63,000 people had signed the petition.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallows’ Eve, which started as a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.