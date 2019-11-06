ONLY ON 3: Ask D Auto/Audio sales owner comes face to face with the #MugshotMakeoverKing

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City police arrested a suspect in connection with the armed robbery at Suntrust Bank on 13th street.

According to the Muscogee County Jail mugshot database, this isn’t the first time the #MugshotMakeoverKing has been arrested. Scott has been arrested at least 15 times since 2012.

26-year-old Dontrell Scott was taken into custody at Ask D Auto Sales in Phenix City. The owner of the car lot, D Cochran, says when he was talking to Scott he repeated multiple times that he was in a hurry and that he felt someone was following him.

“He said, ‘I would like to buy any one of your cars.’ He said ‘I like this Mercedes,’ and I told him the price of the Mercedes. And he said ‘Well, I’ll take anything I’m just in a rush.’ I said, ‘Ok, well let’s go inside.’ He said, ‘I got the money right now.’ So he showed me a wad of cash. When he showed me the cash, I was like whoa,” Cochran said.

Cochran says a few minutes after talking to Scott, an officer drove onto the lot stating Scott fit the description of the suspect in connection to the Sun Trust bank robbery.

