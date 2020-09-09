OPD holds wreath-laying ceremony for two fallen officers

by: JuYeon Kim

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2 / Fox 24) – The Odessa Police Department held a wreath-laying ceremony, Tuesday morning, to honor two of its fallen officers.

Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal John “Scott” Gardner were killed in the line of duty on September 8th, 2007 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Tuesday marks the 13th anniversary of their passing, but not a single year has passed without a tribute from their current officers.

OPD has lost five of its men who are each represented by a star on their cars. Steve LeSueur with the department says there will be another ceremony held this Saturday for Abel Marquez.

The wreaths are displayed in front of the Odessa Police Department on Grant and 3rd.

