Opelika City Schools hold their State of the Schools event

OPELIKA, Ala.- Close to 100 people gathered inside the Southern Room at Southern Union Community College for the State of the Schools event for Opelika City Schools.

Superintendent of Opelika City Schools, Mark Neighbors led the discussion. He stressed to the crowd how the district aims to be a positive influence in the lives of all the students. Neighbors highlighted the district’s motto of “Every child, every day” and how this motto is instilled in all of the employees who work for the district.

In the near one-hour presentation, Superintendent Neighbors broke down the financials of the district, some of the programs and accolades of the district and much more.

Superintendent Neighbors cited that the City of Opelika allows the school system to do wonderful things thanks to the funding they provide. Of their 2016 Fiscal Year Budget, 41% of the revenue came from the local level. Some of the highlights of the presentation included the school system’s use of technology, the tireless work of all employees to go above and beyond for students.

O.D. Alsobrook, the Chairman of the School Board said the system has made great strides in providing the students a top-notch education. Alsobrook added the infrastructure, facilities and technology do wonders for the students. He added that in addition to providing an academic education, students are given life lessons from those in the school system.”It’s very humbling because we get a lot of kids that come back to us individually and as a school system to tell us small things they learned that were not necessarily oriented toward their education, but their education in life in general,” Alsobrook added.

The school system added that they are pleased with the performance of schools now, but add that the future is even brighter. “We have children and their parents expect us to do a good job for them,” Superintendent Neighbors. “That’s not to say we stay in a box. We do want to expand out of what it is we are doing, but it’s got to be very calculated. It’s got to be very prescriptive to what it is we want to do to be successful.”