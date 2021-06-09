Opelika City Schools planning full return to in-person instruction

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools are preparing for a return to in-person school this year. Superintendent Dr. Mark Neighbors sent out a message to parents earlier this month.

“We wanted to let you know that we are planning to return to normal school operations in the fall. In accordance with the Alabama State Department of Education guidelines, we will only offer Traditional (face-to-face) instruction. We will not offer Full Time Virtual School. As in previous years, Opelika High School will continue to offer on-campus virtual classes for credit recovery and credit advancement,” said Dr. Mark Neighbors.

Opelika City Schools will continue to take the appropriate safety measures regarding the pandemic. If local conditions change, the school will adjust plans accordingly.