Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors announces retirement

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – After more than 36 years in education and 15 years as Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools, Dr. Mark Neighbors has announced his retirement effective at the end of the school year.

“When I came to Opelika over thirty years ago, I knew it was different and special. I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to work in a community that supports education with such commitment and dedication. I have worked hard to embody our mission of educating every child, every day”, stated Neighbors. “While I will miss working with our teachers, staff, administrators, and students, I look forward to retirement and spending time with my family. It has been an honor serving the children of Opelika, and I hope my efforts have been helpful in moving our community forward.”

Neighbors moved to Opelika in 1991 as Principal of Opelika Middle School. He served in that position until 2001, when he was named Assistant Superintendent. He served as Assistant Superintendent until 2007, when he was hired as Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools.

Neighbors will continue to serve as Superintendent until the end of the school year. Details and a timeline for the Superintendent’s search will be announced soon.