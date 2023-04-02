OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika community has been mourning the loss of Baby Jane Doe for the past 11 years.

Over the past four months, the decade-old case saw significant breakthrough. Amore was identified, her mother was found, her father was arrested and charged in her murder. After it all, Amore was finally laid to rest.

On Sunday, the community gathered to remember Amore and celebrate her life. It was a sea of pink as the Opelika Police Department hosted around 200 people at the Lee County Courthouse Square. Sgt. Alfred White and Captain Johnathan Clifton fought back tears as they made remarks about Amore.

“She did not have a voice for 11 years,” said Captain Clifton. “We were her voice. We were her advocates. That’s the reason why I say that she was part of our family. We treat her as such. I have kids personally that’s her age, if she was still alive. So it’s real personal for each and every one of us.”

“Amazing Grace” echoed through the memorial as community members sang – holding lit candles. Amore’s mother, Sherry Wiggins sat in the front row alongside family and friends. Once the service concluded, she was flooded by members of the community followed Amore’s case closely and wanted to pay their respects.

When asked how she wants her daughter to be remembered, Sherry said this:

“She was loved and her name is Amore Jo ‘Veah Wiggins and we’ll carry that on with pride,” said Sherry. “And we’re seeking justice – every day.”

The Opelika Police Department created a proposal to place a memorial marker to honor Amore. They plan to have a custom bronze statue featuring Amore sitting on a bench. The marker is estimated to cost around $12,500 – dollars and take around 6 months to create.

The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine at Auburn University has offered to start the fundraiser for the project. Any remaining funds after the project is paid in full will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Amore’s name.